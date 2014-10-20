Wednesday 13’s Halloween treat

Wednesday 13 has offered an exclusive “Horror-day” track to mark Halloween – and it won’t appear on his upcoming sixth album.

Trick Or Treat… We’re Going To Kill You is available now as a single digital download and won’t appear in any other format.

13 says: “Since we’re not performing anywhere this year, we decided we’d give you a brand-new Halloween song instead. It’s here as a Horror-day exclusive.”

He’s gearing up for a series of acoustic shows in the US next month, before launching Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague early next year. He’s described the work as “a sci-fi horror story that will be the most unique Wednesday 13 album to date.” He adds: “I wouldn’t even compare it to anything I’ve done in the past.”

A limited edition of 900 vinyl copies will be on sale alongside the standard release.