Wedding couple walking out to Babymetal is the best thing you'll see today

A Japanese couple thrilled their wedding guests by turning up at their reception waving Babymetal flags while Road To Resistance played in the background.

The pair emerged from behind curtains while the guests whooped and cheered – with the bride even trying a Babymetal dance move while the song ended.

Footage of the moment has appeared on Twitter and can be watched below.

Babymetal released their new album Metal Galaxy earlier this month, which included the singles PA PA YA!!, Elevator Girl and Shanti Shanti Shanti.

Metal Galaxy also features a number of guest, including Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén who sings on Oh! MAJINAI, and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz who provides vocals on Distortion.

Babymetal will return to Japan in November for four arena shows, where they’ll be joined by special guests Bring Me The Horizon.