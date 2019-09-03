Bring Me The Horizon to support Babymetal in Japan

Bring Me The Horizon will be Babymetal’s special guests at their upcoming arena shows in Japan.

Babymetal have lined up two shows at Saitama Super Arena on November 16 & 17 and at the Osaka Jo Hall on November 20 & 21 in support of their new studio album Metal Galaxy, which will be released on October 11.

Bring Me The Horizon will play the four shows in support of their latest album Amo, which was released at the end of January this year.

A statement on Metal Galaxy reads: “The new album expresses light and darkness, emotions like duality and ambivalence, and ‘new metal’ created by various chemical reactions as other entities evolved and expanded in this album.

“Just like the Sun and the Moon changes the appearance of this world with its daylight and moonlight, with evermore new type of various sounds, their music paints the metal galaxy in different colours.”

The follow-up to 2016’s Metal Resistance will include guest appearances from Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

Early next year, Babymetal will play dates in the UK, Europe and Russia.

Meanwhile, the first Japanese metal festival to be held outside of the country will take place on October 4 & 5 at London’s O2 Academy Islington.

Find out everything you need to know about Metal Matsuri.

Babymetal 2020 tour dates

Feb 03: Stockholm Fryshyset, Sweden

Feb 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 05: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Feb 08: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany

Feb 09: Paris Elysee Monmatre, France

Feb 11: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 13: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Feb 16: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 17: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Feb 19: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Feb 20: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Feb 22: Manchester Apollo, UK

Feb 23: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

Feb 26: Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland

Feb 28: St. Petersburg M1, Russia

Mar 01: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia