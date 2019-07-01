Watch Babymetal’s explosive video for PA PA YA!!

Babymetal have released an official video for their brand new single, PA PA YA!!.

The video, filmed during their two The Sun Also Rises shows at the Yokohama Arena in Japan in May, features singer Riho Sayashio of Japanese pop group Morning Musume, as well as guest rapper F.Hero.

Riho also joined Babymetal for their set at this weekend’s Glastonbury festival. It is unclear whether she is a permanent replacement for Yuimetal, who left in October 2018.

The Kawaii metal band announced their brand new album, Metal Galaxy, will be released in October 2019. It is available to pre-order now.

“The album’s main theme is that Babymetal are on an odyssey to the Metal Galaxy and a different variety of songs are packed within the album,” said the band in a statement. “Welcome to the world of Babymetal!!

Babymetal play a headline show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 2, where they’ll be joined by special guests Amaranthe and Sleep Token.

They then play their first US arena show at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 11 as part of a full US tour.

Babymetal 2019 US tour dates

Sep 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 06: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 08: Washington The Anthem, DC

Sep 11: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Sep 13: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 15: New York Terminal 5, NY

Sep 18: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Sep 20: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 21: St Paul Myth Live Event Center, MN

Sep 23: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Sep 24: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Sep 27: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

Sep 30: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 01: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Oct 04: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles The Forum, CA (No support)

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 15: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 16: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA