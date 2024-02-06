"We want to take listeners on a journey they won’t forget." Trifecta return with second album

Trifecta, the prog fusion supergroup formed by Nick Beggs and fellow Steven Wilson band mates Craig Blundell and Adam Holzman, have announced that they will release a second album in April.

The New Normal follows the band's 2021 debut album Fragments and will be released through Kscope on April 12. You can watch a short video trialer featuring brand new music, below.

"I think we all felt it was important to not fit too heavily into one idiom," admits Beggs. "There was a lot we wanted to say and we couldn’t really compact it all into one predetermined sound. I’m especially proud of Dot Are You Wooing and Chinese Fire Drill. We wanted to take listeners on a journey they won’t forget.

"The roots of every song is representative of one person in this band. Adam would come up with something like Wacky Tobaccy, mapping out the sonics, and then we would expand on it together, changing things up wherever it suited the music. Craig came up with the song Ornamental Lettuce and then Adam and I added our parts on top. There’s plenty more to come!"

Joining the core trio on the new 19 track album are Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and fellow Steven Wilson alumnus Theo Travis. The New Normal was recorded in the in both Leighton Buzzard in Bedford in the UK and New York in the US between 2019 and 2023, engineered by the band and features artwork that was inspired by an original idea from Hajo Muller which you can view below.

The New Normal will be available on limited edition white vinyl double LP, black vinyl double LP, on CD and as a digital album.

Pre-order The New Normal.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Trifecta: The New Normal

1. Beck And Call

2. Dot Are You Wooing?

3. Stroboscopic Fennel

4. Just Feel It Karen

5. Sibling Rivalry

6. Ornamental Lettuce

7. Daddy Long Legs

8. What Are You Doing?

9. Stupid Pop Song

10. Crime Spree

11. Bach Stabber

12. Kleptocrat

13. Once Around The Sun With You

14. Chinese Fire Drill

15. Ouch! My OCD

16. Wake Up Call

17. Wacky Tobaccy

18. Canary In A Five And Dime

19. On The Spectrum