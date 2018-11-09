We talk King Crimson, The Prog Awards, Al Murray, Aussie prog and more

It's the brand new Prog Magazine podcast.

We imagine this was a bit like how Mel Smith and Griff Rhys-Jones recorded their famous head to head sequences for Alas Smith And Jones. Two old blokes, sat in a room chatting about prog rock. That's the latest Prog Magazine podcast for you. editor Jerry Ewing and Art Editor Russell Fairbrother chatting about King Crimson, Al Murray, the new issue of Prog magazine, the Prog Awards, Caligula's Horse and other Australian prog music. We even answer some of your questions too!

The Prog Magazine podcast arrives every couple of weeks

