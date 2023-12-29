We celebrate the 80s prog revival on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

We celebrate the 80s prog revival with the help of Marillion, Pallas, Twelfth Night, Solstice, IQ, Pendragon and loads more on the cover of the latest issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now...

It's been 40 years since the 80s prog revival and yet the influence of that period of porgressive music history still hugely informs the progressive scene of today, with most of the bands still going strong. We explore the phenomenon of the 80s prog revival in the new issue. How it happened. Why it happened. And what happened next, from the people who were there.

Also this issue, did you ever see Greg Lake planking with David Bowie? Well you can with our dip into the unseen Lake photo archives Francis Dunnery doesn't hold back discussing his career to date, Nektar pay tribute to late drummer Ron Howden and tell the story of 1973's classic Remember The Future album and we celebrate the return of Moon Safari.

Elsewhere Matt Berry, Cyan, Tarja, D'Virgilio Morse Jennings, Mariusz Duda, Earthside and more bring us up to speed on their latest releases and the Prog Writers choose their Albums Of The Year. What ddi they vote as Prog Album Of The Year?

Oh, there's also four great 80s prog revival era postcards too. And a great 21-track Sacred Bones Records free sampler featuring music from John Carpenter, Hilary Woods, Zola Jesus and more...

Also in Prog 146...

Greg Lake - a behind-the-scenes look into the private photo archive of the Lake family.

Moon Safari - the Swedish sextet explain why it took more than 10 years for them to release the highly anticipated Himlabacken Vol. 2.

Tarja - the Finnish soprano discusses her ambient prog project, Outlanders.

Nektar - the 70s prog legends pay tribute to late drummer Ron Howden and look back on the classic Remember The Future.

Mariusz Duda - Riverside and Lunatic Soul mainman digs deep into AI for his latest solo venture.

Earthside - the US prog rockers spill the beans on their expansive and collaborative new album, Let The Truth Speak.

Cyan - Rob Reed’s prog gunslingers are back with a reworking of 1994’s Pictures From The Other Side.

D'Virgilio Morse Jennings - prog’s ‘three tenors’ return with album number two.

Cricitcs' Choice - so, what did the Prog writers choose as the best progressive releases of 2023?

Matt Berry - musician and actor Matt Berry delves into the world of KPM’s library music for new album Simplicity.

Francis Dunnery - It Bites’ figurehead Francis Dunnery looks back on an eventful career that’s included early chart hits, Robert Plant, astrology, psychology and the blues.

Jon Davison - Yes singer Jon Davison on a prog world full of Rush, The Moody Blues, Jethro Tull and Tom Waits.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Caligula's Horse, Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull, Camel, Porcupine Tree, John Wetton, Opeth, Pentangle, No-Man, Cyan, Steve Howe, Pallas and more…

This month we’ve seen gigs by Marillion, Tangerine Dream, Gong, Ozric Tentacles, TesseracT, Lindisfarne and more.

