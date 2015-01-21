We Are Harlot unveil self-titled debut

We Are Harlot will release their self-titled debut album on March 31, they’ve announced.

The band featuring Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop, Sebastian Bach’s former guitarist Jeff George, Silvertide bassist Brian Weaver and drummer Bruno Agra will launch the 11-track studio outing via Roadrunner Records, who the band inked a deal with last year.

They’ve also issued a promo for album opener Dancing On Nails. View it below. It follows the track Denial, which the band unveiled in May last year.

They previously revealed they wanted to call the group Harlot but copyright issues resulted in them sticking with their chosen name. And they say they got together to record the album as they wanted to focus people’s attention on rock music.

They said: “We knew that rock music needed a facelift fast and that real rock ’n’ roll needed to be back front and centre again. That’s why we are here – to bring this music to a whole new generation of people that have been screaming out for what they deserve.”

The album is now available to pre-order from iTunes.

Tracklist