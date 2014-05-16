We Are Harlot set for debut release on Roadrunner

We Are Harlot say they rejected the advances of a number of record labels to sign with Roadrunner Records.

The supergroup features Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop, Sebastian Bach’s former guitarist Jeff George and Silvertide bassist Brian Weaver and is completed by drummer Bruno Agra.

The band hope to eventually go by the name Harlot, but are known as We Are Harlot in the meantime while copyright and legal issues are ironed out. We Are Harlot make their live debut this weekend in Ohio.

They finished recording their as yet untitled debut album in Los Angeles and hope for a release later in the year.

A statement from the band says: “We are beyond excited to be a part the Roadrunner Records family of artists. It’s been a long road getting here, but nothing was going to or ever will detour this band, and Roadrunner has been there championing us from the beginning.

“When it came time to sign a deal all the labels came calling, but only one got the call back. Roadrunner Records’ foundations were built on great rock ‘n’ roll bands, bands that we love, and we are here to continue carrying that torch and shaking those foundations.

“We knew that rock music needed a facelift fast and that real rock ‘n’ roll needed to be back front and centre again. That’s why we are here, to bring this music to a whole new generation of people that have been screaming out for what they deserve.”

Watch the video for We Are Harlot’s debut single _Denial _below.