We Are Harlot line up Glasgow, London shows

We Are Harlot have announced two UK shows on the back of their appearance at this year’s Download festival.

The LA-based band fronted by former Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop play Donington’s Zippo Encore Stage on Sunday, June 14. And they’ve lined up gigs at Glasgow’s Cathouse on June 16 and London’s O2 Islington Academy on June 17.

Worsnop says: “Britain. Papa’s coming home. I am pleased to announce that I, and the hurricane that is the Harlot boys, will be hopping over the pond to rock and roll with you all.

“Our excitement is indescribable and uncontainable.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (April 10) via LiveNation.

We Are Harlot released their self-titled debut album last month.

