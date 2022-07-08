Watch Wargasm get heckled by Mad Max zombies in new video Fukstar

London-based metalpunks Wargasm have unveiled their new single and accompanying video. The track, titled Fukstar, is taken from their upcoming debut full-length project, Explicit: The Mixxxtape, which lands later this year and arrives ahead of the band's biggest ever UK headline tour.

Explaining the concept behind the song, the band say in a statement: "Every day the rich seem to get richer and the poor get left behind. Old men are flying off in rockets with celebrities while murdering our environment. Fukstar is the soundtrack to Wargasm’s disillusionment with the nature of the corporate billionaires, and the idiots that let them gain power, who seemingly have our world in a chokehold. You aren’t gods, you’re just another Fukstar."

The video features the band, led by vocalist/bassist Milkie Way and vocalist/guitarist Sam Matlock, surrounded by zombie-esque wronguns as they smash through the song in the middle of a big ol' desert, in a scene that looks like something ripped straight from the script of a Mad Max movie.

Explicit: The Mixxxtape is released this summer via Slowplay/Republic Records. Watch the video for Fukstar below and check out their UK and Ireland 2022 tour dates just below that.

Oct 14 Yeah Music Centre, Belfast

Oct 15 Academy 2Dublin, Ireland

Oct 17 Southampton 1865, Southampton

Oct 18 - Motion & The Marble Factory, Bristol

Oct 19 - O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

Oct 21 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Oct 22 - Stylus, Leeds

Oct 23- Wylam Brewery, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Oct 24 - The Garage, Glasgow

Oct 26 - Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

Oct 27 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London