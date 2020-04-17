Watch video of Europe's tender lockdown version of Walk The Earth

Swedish rock legends Europe have recorded a new version of the title track of their last album, Walk The Earth.

The recording is accompanied by a video which, like the song, was recorded with singer Joey Tempest and keyboard player Mic Michaeli performing in isolation.

Any proceeds generated by streams of the song will be donated to Médecins Sans Frontières – Doctors Without Borders, to assist with their fight against Coronavirus.

"It was a natural choice for us to support Médecins Sans Frontières," writes frontman Joey Tempest. "They do such outstanding work on the frontline in over 70 countries around the world.

"We also feel that the song Walk The Earth is well suited for these circumstances. Although performed in a more somber way we feel the song still carries the basic human message of survival, spirit and perseverance in this very troubled age.

Tempest goes on to talk about the new recording, saying, "I asked Mic to record a new version on his piano in Stockholm. He emailed it to me and I recorded the vocal in my home studio in London. It was an interesting way of working and we may look at doing something else in the future, perhaps with the other members of the band.

"We hope that as many people as possible will view and share this video and we will donate all funds generated to MSF. You can of course donate directly, just visit Médecins Sans Frontières.

"Stay safe out there."