Watch video for previously unreleased Linkin Park track Friendly Fire as band detail upcoming singles collection

Linkin Park have announced they'll put out a collection of their singles next month – and they've released a video for previously unreleased track Friendly Fire.
The track will appear on the compilation album Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023), which is die for release on 12 April via Warner.
Friendly Fire was recorded during the sessions for the band's 2017 album, One More Light – the last record released before the death by suicide of singer Chester Bennington.
The video, and the details of the singles collection, can be viewed below.
Singer Mike Shinoda says: "Curating the tracks for Papercuts was a joy. Each song in this collection is both a singular moment on our timeline and an evolving story that is as much ours as it is yours.
"From our first release One Step Closer to the brand-new Friendly Fire, this tracklist spans all our chapters so far. Thank you for being a part of our journey. We hope you enjoy Papercuts."
On the new single, guitarist Brad Delson says: "Friendly Fire was always one of our favourite songs from the One More Light sessions. Something about it wasn't quite right, so as close as it got to the finish line, we chose to set it aside for later.
"When we started looking for an unreleased track to include on our greatest hits collection, I was blown away by the power of the song, the power of the storytelling, the power of the vocal, the sonic landscape and I actually thought that it was closer than maybe we had realised at the time.
"We got together to work on it and connect some of the missing pieces that for whatever reason hadn't revealed themselves during the recording of One More Light.
"I can't wait for people to hear it. It's such a beautiful, compelling, heartbreaking, hopeful story and it really resonates with me today."
Linkin Park – Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023) tracklist
01. Crawling
02. Faint
03. Numb/Encore
04. Papercut
05. Breaking The Habit
06. In The End
07. Bleed It Out
08. Somewhere I Belong
09. Waiting For The End
10. Castle Of Glass
11. One More Light
12. Burn It Down
13. What I've Done
14. QWERTY
15. One Step Closer
16. New Divide
17. Leave Out All The Rest
18. Lost
19. Numb
20. Friendly Fire