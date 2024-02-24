Watch video for previously unreleased Linkin Park track Friendly Fire as band detail upcoming singles collection

Linkin Park have announced they'll put out a collection of their singles next month – and they've released a video for previously unreleased track Friendly Fire.

The track will appear on the compilation album Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023), which is die for release on 12 April via Warner.

Friendly Fire was recorded during the sessions for the band's 2017 album, One More Light – the last record released before the death by suicide of singer Chester Bennington.

The video, and the details of the singles collection, can be viewed below.

Singer Mike Shinoda says: "Curating the tracks for Papercuts was a joy. Each song in this collection is both a singular moment on our timeline and an evolving story that is as much ours as it is yours.

"From our first release One Step Closer to the brand-new Friendly Fire, this tracklist spans all our chapters so far. Thank you for being a part of our journey. We hope you enjoy Papercuts."

On the new single, guitarist Brad Delson says: "Friendly Fire was always one of our favourite songs from the One More Light sessions. Something about it wasn't quite right, so as close as it got to the finish line, we chose to set it aside for later.

"When we started looking for an unreleased track to include on our greatest hits collection, I was blown away by the power of the song, the power of the storytelling, the power of the vocal, the sonic landscape and I actually thought that it was closer than maybe we had realised at the time.

"We got together to work on it and connect some of the missing pieces that for whatever reason hadn't revealed themselves during the recording of One More Light.

"I can't wait for people to hear it. It's such a beautiful, compelling, heartbreaking, hopeful story and it really resonates with me today."

(Image credit: Warner)

Linkin Park – Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023) tracklist

01. Crawling

02. Faint

03. Numb/Encore

04. Papercut

05. Breaking The Habit

06. In The End

07. Bleed It Out

08. Somewhere I Belong

09. Waiting For The End

10. Castle Of Glass

11. One More Light

12. Burn It Down

13. What I've Done

14. QWERTY

15. One Step Closer

16. New Divide

17. Leave Out All The Rest

18. Lost

19. Numb

20. Friendly Fire