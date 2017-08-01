Watch Trivium in The Sin And The Sentence video

Trivium have released a video for their brand new track The Sin And The Sentence.

The band have made the track available to purchase – and while Matt Heafy, Corey Beaulieu, Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent have given no further information, a visit to the band’s website flags up the the Roman numeral VIII, suggesting the song has been taken from what will be their eighth studio album.

In October last year, guitarist Beaulieu revealed they had “no shortage” of material as they had been writing since the launch of 2015’s Silence In The Snow.

He said: “We’re always working on new music. We’ve been writing even before Silence came out – ideas are always popping up.

“By the time we get done touring, we’ve already got the jist of what we’re going to go into the studio with. We have a lot of material. There’s no shortage of that.

“Now it’s working out scheduling with producers, studios, the whole timeline of pre-production and songwriting. We should be able to get into rehearsal space to jam everything and get it to where it sounds like a bunch of songs.”

He added: “Hopefully once we have a better idea of that, then we’ll know when realistically the next record might come out. I don’t exactly know when, but it will definitely come out sometime next year. Any time before December 2017 it will be out.”

Trivium are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Corroios VOA 2017, Portugal

Aug 08: Sesto San Giovanni CarroPonte, Italy

Aug 09: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 10: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Aug 11: Kortrijk Alcatraz Music, Belgium

Aug 14: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Aug 15: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Aug 16: Nuremberg Der Hirsch, Germany

Aug 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elbriot Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Aug 21: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 23: Gradisca d’Isonzo Parco Del Castello Gradisca, Italy

Aug 25: Hieben Kultursommer, Germany

What happened when Trivium met Shvpes