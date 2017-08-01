Watch Trivium in The Sin And The Sentence video

Trivium have released a video for their brand new track The Sin And The Sentence.
The band have made the track available to purchase – and while Matt Heafy, Corey Beaulieu, Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent have given no further information, a visit to the band’s website flags up the the Roman numeral VIII, suggesting the song has been taken from what will be their eighth studio album.
In October last year, guitarist Beaulieu revealed they had “no shortage” of material as they had been writing since the launch of 2015’s Silence In The Snow.
He said: “We’re always working on new music. We’ve been writing even before Silence came out – ideas are always popping up.
“By the time we get done touring, we’ve already got the jist of what we’re going to go into the studio with. We have a lot of material. There’s no shortage of that.
“Now it’s working out scheduling with producers, studios, the whole timeline of pre-production and songwriting. We should be able to get into rehearsal space to jam everything and get it to where it sounds like a bunch of songs.”
He added: “Hopefully once we have a better idea of that, then we’ll know when realistically the next record might come out. I don’t exactly know when, but it will definitely come out sometime next year. Any time before December 2017 it will be out.”
Trivium are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their live dates below.
- Epica headline the first Metal Hammer tour of 2018
- Primus return with new album The Desaturating Seven
- Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Trivium 2017 tour dates
Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 04: Corroios VOA 2017, Portugal
Aug 08: Sesto San Giovanni CarroPonte, Italy
Aug 09: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 10: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Aug 11: Kortrijk Alcatraz Music, Belgium
Aug 14: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Aug 15: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Aug 16: Nuremberg Der Hirsch, Germany
Aug 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Aug 19: Hamburg Elbriot Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Aug 21: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Aug 23: Gradisca d’Isonzo Parco Del Castello Gradisca, Italy
Aug 25: Hieben Kultursommer, Germany