Watch trailer for Roger Waters’ concert film Us + Them

Last week, it was announced that Roger Waters’ Us + Them concert film would be screened at cinemas around the world on October 2 and 6.

The footage was captured at the former Pink Floyd man’s four-night stop at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on June 18, 19, 22 and 23 last year.

Today, the first official trailer has been revealed and can be watched below.

Waters says: “I’m so looking forward to the launch of the movie in October. Us + Them is not standard rock'n'roll fare. Some in the audience may 'yee ha!’ which is OK, but many will weep. That is what I hope for.

“Us + Them is a call to action. Homo sapiens stand at a crossroads – we can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain Comfortably Numb, and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction.

“Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”

Co-director Sean Evans, who was also behind the 2014 concert film of Waters’ tour of The Wall, adds: “This is a great film – an amazing performance delivered with care, emotion and meaning.

"I didn't think it was possible, but I believe we've outdone The Wall.”

Tickets for the screening are now available through the film’s official website.