Watch trailer for Mars Volta documentary exploring intense friendship between band's two stars

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird takes deep dive into the friendship Mars Volta and At The Drive-In duo

A trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary charting the deep friendship of the two men behind the success of The Mars Volta and At The Drive-In.

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird will be released in US cinemas on 20 November. Watch the trailer below.

Directed by Nicolas Jack Davies, the film features footage captured by Omar Rodríguez-López over many years and explores the intense and sometimes tense relationship between Rodríguez-López and his bandmate Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

DIstribution company Oscilloscope Laboratories writes in the press material for the film: "Since their explosive breakout album in 2000, At the Drive-In – and then as their next incarnation, The Mars Volta – have fearlessly redefined the progressive rock genre.

"Fronted by Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, two outsiders from El Paso, their unique style seamlessly fused jazz, punk rock, latin influences and experimental sounds into something utterly electrifying.

"But their immense artistic success gave way to deep personal fissures that ended their musical partnership in 2013, and inflicted wounds that would take more than a decade to heal.

"Culled from hundreds of hours of footage filmed by Omar over the past 40 years, Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird charts the duo’s intense and profound journey as they navigate success, addiction, tragedy, betrayal, forgiveness and, ultimately, redemption."

After splitting in 2013, The Mars Volta released a self-titled comeback album in 2022 and a re-worked acoustic version of the same songs a year later.

The band have a number of tour dates lined up for this year and into 2025 as support for Deftones.

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird - Official Trailer - Oscilloscope Laboratories HD - YouTube
