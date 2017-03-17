Quinn Sullivan premieres new track Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming

Quinn Sullivan has premiered his new track Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming exclusively with Blues.

It’ll feature on the 17-year-old guitarist’s upcoming album Midnight Highway, which will launch on March 24 via Mascot Label Group/Provogue.

Quinn tells Blues of the track: “Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming was so much fun to record. It grabs you right away and makes you feel like it’s summertime and you’re in the car with the windows down, music blasting, heading down the coast!”

Quinn first came to the public’s attention when he appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show in the US when he was just six years old.

He was then taken under the wing of blues legend Buddy Guy and has shared the stage with artists including B.B. King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joe Bonamassa and Eric Clapton.

Find the cover art and tracklist for Midnight Highway below.

Quinn Sullivan Midnight Highway tracklist