Listen to Chuck Berry track Big Boys from his final album

A stream of Chuck Berry track Big Boys has been released.

It’ll feature on the late rock’n’roll pioneer’s final album titled Chuck, which will launch on June 16 via Dualtone Music.

The guitar icon died last weekend at the age of 90.

On his 90th birthday last October, Berry announced that he’d release the album this year – his first new record since 1979’s Rock It.

Referring to his wife of 68 years, Berry said at the time: “This record is dedicated to my beloved Toddy. My darlin’ I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!”

Chuck will feature Berry’s two children, Charles Berry Jr on guitar and Ingrid Berry on the harmonica. Jimmy Marsala plays bass, Robert Lohr is on piano while Keith Robinson is on drums.

Charles Berry Jr said: “What an honour to be part of this new music. The St Louis band, or as dad called us, ‘The Blueberry Hill Band,’ fell right into the groove and followed his lead.

“These songs cover the spectrum from hard, driving rockers to soulful thought provoking time capsules of a life’s work.”

Chuck is now available for pre-order. Find the album artwork and tracklist below.

Chuck Berry Chuck tracklist

Wonderful Woman Big Boys You Go To My Head 3⁄ 4 Time (Enchiladas) Darlin’ Lady B. Goode She Still Loves You Jamaica Moon Dutchman Eyes Of Man

