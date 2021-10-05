Watch the video for Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes’ trolls-slaying new single Off With His Head

Frank Carter addresses the “plague” of patriarchal society with his band’s savage new single, Off With His Head, featuring Cassyette.

Having previewed the song at the Download Pilot festival in June, Carter has now released the collaboration as another taster for the forthcoming Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes’ album, Sticky, which is set for an October 15 release.

Speaking of the inspiration behind the track, which features lyrics such as “Get in your house and go to sleep, cos it ain’t safe out on the streets”, Carter says: “Patriarchal society is a plague; it’s a pyramid scheme. It has strict regulations regarding who and how it benefits and is unique in its ability to oppress people at the exact same time it benefits them.

“Off With His Head is a scathing generalised attack on trolls whose only joy in life is flexing their sixth-form grammar and Proud Boy mentality with the same smug tact as both sides of the fence in Good Will Hunting.



“The patriarchy is the worst because it enables all men to exist in a greater quality of life than all women and children, and while doing so, it also organises the men into an untenable hierarchy that excludes a high percentage of men. Patriarchal society is designed to support apex predators.”

Produced by Rattlesnakes’ guitarist Dean Richardson, Sticky also features guest cameos from Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie (on Original Sin), Idles’ Joe Talbot (on previously-released single My Town) and electro-punk Lynks (on Bang Bang and Go Get A Tattoo, released as a single in August).



Carter and his band will play a huge UK and European tour in support of the album, starting with a headline appearance at the Live At Leeds festival on October 16, taking in two nights at London’s Brixton Academy (on January 21/22, 2022) and running through to mid-March, with a show at Munich Backstage Werk on March 18.

The full list of dates can be viewed on the band’s website.