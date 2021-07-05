Frank Carter shares new single Sticky, announces album and UK/European tour

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes have released the title track of their forthcoming fourth studio album, Sticky, and announced a huge tour of the UK and Ireland to accompany the album’s release.

The urgent and impassioned single is described by Carter as ”about that moment where you’re drunk at a bus stop at 3AM. You know there are no more buses, but you sit there anyway because you’re too fucked to figure out your options. Your kebab is on the floor, there’s a Stella in your pocket, and you’re woken up by a dirty little fox eating your shoes.”

Its irresistible chorus runs:



“I’m not a vampire

But I want your blood.

I’m not a werewolf

But wanna see you run.

I’m not a ghost

But I wanna feel your love.

I’m not a Kraken

But I wanna see you flood.”

Sticky, the album, produced by Rattlesnakes’ guitarist Dean Richardson, is set for release on October 15, and features guest cameos from Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie (on Original Sin), Idles’ Joe Talbot (on previously-released single My Town), electro-punk Lynks (on Bang Bang and Go Get A Tattoo) and Cassyette (on Off With His Head).

Speaking about the album, Carter says, “Someone described it to me as ‘they felt their youth’ when they were listening to the record. When you make albums, those are the ones you want to make. Nostalgic, but classic. Timeless, and also modern.”

STICKY. NEW ALBUM OUT OCTOBER

Fresh from their headline performance on day one of the Download Pilot festival, the band have also announced a huge UK and European tour in support of the album, starting with a headline appearance at the Live At Leeds festival on October 16, taking in two nights at London’s Brixton Academy (on January 21/22, 2022) and running through to February 12, 2022 with a closing date at the Jimmy Jazz Kiskoteka in Vitoria Gasteiz, Spain.

The full list of dates can be viewed on the band’s website.