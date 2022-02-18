Watch the video for Akumu, single two from Matt Heafy's Ibaraki project

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has shared more details about the debut album from his Japanese-themed black metal solo project Ibaraki, and shared the album's second single, Akumu.

Rashomon, which borrows its title from Akira Kurosawa's hugely influential 1950 film, will be released on May 6 via Nuclear Blast. The album's first single, Tamashii No Houkai, which featured a guest appearance by Emperor frontman Ihsahn, was released in January, and Heafy has now shared the video for single two, Akumu, which features Nergal from Behemoth.

Akumu translates to 'nightmare'," says Heafy, "and with this piece, I encourage the listener to work to find their interpretations of what they feel from the lyrics, music, and the haunting visuals of the music video. I have always been fascinated by Sagazan's Transfiguration, and for years, I have wanted to pay homage to his works with a performance art piece; to finally be able to immerse myself in his style was an intense experience."

The full tracklisting for Rashomon, which features contributions from Trivium's Cory Beaulieu, Alex Bent and Paolo Gregoletto, on various tracks, is: