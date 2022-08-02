Watch the trailer for Big Big Train's Summer Shall Not Fade – Live At Loreley

Big Big Train have released the trailer for Summer Shall Not Fade – Live At Loreley – it's out on Blu-ray and double CD on October 14 via English Electric Recordings and captures their performance at Night Of The Prog in Loreley, Germany on July 13, 2018. Pre-orders are now live.

Says co-founder Gregory Spawton, “Our show at Loreley was a real coming-of-age experience for Big Big Train as a live band. The stars aligned perfectly for us. It was a truly magical night with the band performing brilliantly and a wonderfully welcoming audience as they and we enjoyed the glorious outdoor setting.”

Their 13-song set includes material from The Underfall Yard and English Electric, as well as more recent albums Folklore and Grimspound. It includes a five-piece brass section and their late frontman David Longdon.

Says the band’s guitarist, keyboard player and Gungfly leader Rikard Sjöblom, “David was an absolute star, his vocal performance and the way he commanded the stage were both extraordinary. Loreley is an amazing record of our precious time together with him. The show is one of the highlights of my life.”



Big Big Train's current line-up, which includes former PFM singer and keyboard player Alberto Bravin as well as Dim Gray's Oskar Holldorff, will tour the UK and Europe this September. Just announced is an informal warm-up show at Eastleigh's Thornden Hall, near Southampton, on September 1 with Dim Gray supporting. Tickets for this intimate fan date are on sale now and strictly limited to four per person. Order yours now via the ticket link.

Sep 01: Eastleigh Thornden Hall, UK (warm-up show)

Sep 02: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK

Sep 03: HRH Prog Festival Leeds, UK

Sep 05: Zoertemeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 06: Bonn Harmonie, Germany

Sep 07: Mainz Kuz, Germany

Sep 08: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

Sep 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 11: Paris Cafe de la Danse, France