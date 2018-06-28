Watch The Night Flight Orchestra Turn To Miami in new video

The Night Flight Orchestra - Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough 1. This Time

2. Turn To Miami

3. Paralyzed

4. Sometimes The World Ain't Enough

5. Moments Of Thunder

6. Speedwagon

7. Lovers In The Rain

8. Can't Be That Bad

9. Pretty Thing Closing In

10. Barcelona

11. Winged And Serpentine

12. The Last Of The Independent Romantics

The Night Flight Orchestra have released an 80s themed video for their new single Turn To Miami.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming album Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough, which will launch tomorrow (June 29) via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist Björn Strid, bassist Sharlee D' Angelo, guitarist David Andersson, keyboardist Richard Larsson, drummer Jonas Källsbäck and guitarist and percussionist Sebastian Forslund previously released the track This Time from the record.

The band say in a statement: “This video has it all: secretaries, dancers, window blinds, laser eyes and the band on absolute fire.

"Really enjoyed recording this one and it’s beautifully executed by brilliant director René U Valdes! Enjoy everyone!”

The Night Flight Orchestra will launch the album at the ABBA Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, tomorrow night, and will then embark on a European tour later this year, kicking off at Malmo’s KB on November 1 and wrapping up at Matrix in Bochum on December 12.

Find a full list of dates below.

The Night Flight Orchestra 2018 European tour dates

Nov 01: Malmö KB, Sweden

Nov 02: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

Nov 03: Skövde in Rock, Sweden

Nov 08: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden

Nov 10: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 11: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 16: Helsinki On The Rocks, Finland

Nov 23: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 24: Osnabrück Rosenhof, Germany

Nov 25: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 26: Arnhem Willemeen, Netherlands

Nov 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Nov 30: London Underworld, UK

Dec 01: Paris Petit Bain, France

Dec 02: Toulouse Le Rex, France

Dec 03: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Dec 04: Barcelona Bóveda, Spain

Dec 05: Lyon Warmaudio, France

Dec 06: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Dec 08: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Dec 09: Mannheim MS Connection, Germany

Dec 10: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Dec 11: Budapest A38, Hungary

Dec 12: Vienna Szene, Austria

Dec 13: Graz Dom im Berg, Austria

Dec 14: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 15: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Dec 16: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany

Dec 17: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Dec 18: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 19: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Dec 20: Jena F-Haus, Germany

Dec 21: Dresden Eventwerk Studio, Germany

Dec 22: Bochum Matrix, Germany