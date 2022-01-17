Watch the lyric video for The Rasmus’ Eurovision entry bid Jezebel

The Rasmus have shared a lyric video for their new single Jezebel, their bid to become Finland’s entry into the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The song salutes “a killer shark in heels”, who, at night, turns into “a tiger”, if vocalist Lauri Ylönen is to be believed.

“Jezebel is about a girl who takes what she wants, without asking,” he says. “A free spirit.”

The track was co-written and produced by Desmond Child, best known for his work with Bon Jovi, Aerosmith and Alice Cooper, and his co-writes on global hits Livin’ On A Prayer, Dude (Looks Like A Lady) and Poison. Child previously worked with The Rasmus on their 2008 album Black Roses.

“It was awesome to work with Desmond again,” says Ylönen. “He really knows how to put a hit song together.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Desmond Child says: “Lauri gives me a call and says, ‘Hey, I need to write the biggest, greatest song in the entire world, ever. Will you do it [with me]?’ and I said ‘Yeah but I am in Folegandros [Greece]’ and he says, ‘I’ll be right there.’ Jezebel is an homage, a tribute, to the strong women of today, who own their bodies, who are in charge of their sensuality, their sexuality, and who are determined to be an equal.”



Finland's next Eurovision Song Contest participant will be chosen at the UMK22 event in Turku Logomo on February 26.

The Finnish band have also lined an extensive European tour for autumn/winter 2022.

The quartet will play:

Oct 10: Hamburg Markthalle, GER

Oct 11: Berlin Metropol, GER

Oct 12: Warsaw Proxima, POL

Oct 13: Krakow Kwadrat, POL

Oct 14: Leipzig Taubchental, GER

Oct 15: Prague Forum Karlin, CZE

Oct 17: Budapest BNMC, HUN

Oct 18: Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei, AUS

Oct 19: Munich Neue Theaterfabrik, GER

Oct 21: Milan Fabrique, ITA

Oct 22: Bern Bierhubeli, SWI

Oct 23: Paris La Maroquinerie, FRA

Oct 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, LUX

Oct 25: Wiesbaden Schlachthof (Halfhouse), GER

Oct 27: Cologne LMH, GER

Oct 28: Haarlem Patronaat, HOL

Oct 30: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 31: Manchester O2 Ritz, ENG

Nov 01: Glasgow Garage, SCO

Nov 02: Bristol O2 Academy, ENG

Nov 03: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, ENG

Nov 05: Kiev Mc Hall, UKR

Nov 06: Lviv Malevich Club, UKR

Nov 07: Odessa Musical Comedy Theatre, UKR

Nov 08: Dnipro Shynnic House Of Culture, UKR

Nov 09: Kharekiv Mekhanika, UKR

Nov 11: Moscow Stadium, RUS

Nov 12: Russia St Petersburg A2, RUS