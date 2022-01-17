Watch the lyric video for The Rasmus’ Eurovision entry bid Jezebel

The Rasmus have shared a lyric video for their new single Jezebel, their bid to become Finland’s entry into the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.
The song salutes “a killer shark in heels”, who, at night, turns into “a tiger”, if vocalist Lauri Ylönen is to be believed.
“Jezebel is about a girl who takes what she wants, without asking,” he says. “A free spirit.”
The track was co-written and produced by Desmond Child, best known for his work with Bon Jovi, Aerosmith and Alice Cooper, and his co-writes on global hits Livin’ On A Prayer, Dude (Looks Like A Lady) and Poison. Child previously worked with The Rasmus on their 2008 album Black Roses.
“It was awesome to work with Desmond again,” says Ylönen. “He really knows how to put a hit song together.”
Speaking about the collaboration, Desmond Child says: “Lauri gives me a call and says, ‘Hey, I need to write the biggest, greatest song in the entire world, ever. Will you do it [with me]?’ and I said ‘Yeah but I am in Folegandros [Greece]’ and he says, ‘I’ll be right there.’ Jezebel is an homage, a tribute, to the strong women of today, who own their bodies, who are in charge of their sensuality, their sexuality, and who are determined to be an equal.”
Finland's next Eurovision Song Contest participant will be chosen at the UMK22 event in Turku Logomo on February 26.
The Finnish band have also lined an extensive European tour for autumn/winter 2022.
The quartet will play:
Oct 10: Hamburg Markthalle, GER
Oct 11: Berlin Metropol, GER
Oct 12: Warsaw Proxima, POL
Oct 13: Krakow Kwadrat, POL
Oct 14: Leipzig Taubchental, GER
Oct 15: Prague Forum Karlin, CZE
Oct 17: Budapest BNMC, HUN
Oct 18: Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei, AUS
Oct 19: Munich Neue Theaterfabrik, GER
Oct 21: Milan Fabrique, ITA
Oct 22: Bern Bierhubeli, SWI
Oct 23: Paris La Maroquinerie, FRA
Oct 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, LUX
Oct 25: Wiesbaden Schlachthof (Halfhouse), GER
Oct 27: Cologne LMH, GER
Oct 28: Haarlem Patronaat, HOL
Oct 30: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 31: Manchester O2 Ritz, ENG
Nov 01: Glasgow Garage, SCO
Nov 02: Bristol O2 Academy, ENG
Nov 03: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, ENG
Nov 05: Kiev Mc Hall, UKR
Nov 06: Lviv Malevich Club, UKR
Nov 07: Odessa Musical Comedy Theatre, UKR
Nov 08: Dnipro Shynnic House Of Culture, UKR
Nov 09: Kharekiv Mekhanika, UKR
Nov 11: Moscow Stadium, RUS
Nov 12: Russia St Petersburg A2, RUS