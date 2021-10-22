Watch the lyric video for new Feeder single Wall Of Silence

BritRock veterans Feeder have shared a lyric video for Wall Of Silence, the first ‘official’ single from their forthcoming Torpedo album.



“Wall Of Silence was written and recorded during lockdown on acoustic guitar,” reveals frontman Grant Nicholas. “I had an almost 80’s influence for the verses both melody wise and rhythmically. We mixed real drums in the verse with some overlaid percussion, synths and drum machine percussion to add a subtle electronic feel. It’s one of the more direct and melodic songs on the Torpedo album.”

“Lyrically it touches on the frustration at that time,” Nicholas adds, “not being able to perform live and all the negativity around on television and social media about the situation we were all living and dealing with day to day. I think we all hoped for positive news each day and it was hard to deal with the unknown, fear and negativity. If you can’t say something positive or constructive then basically don’t say it. That’s certainly the way I felt at the time, dreading the next announcement and headline.”

Torpedo the follow-up to 2019’s Tallulah, will be released on March 18, 2022 via Big Teeth Music. The band shared the album’s riff-heavy title track when announcing the release in August.

Feeder will take Torpedo on the road in spring 2022. They’re set to play:

Apr 23: Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Apr 24: Oxford, Academy

Apr 26: Southampton, Guildhall

Apr 27: Bristol, Academy

Apr 29: Manchester, Academy

Apr 30: Glasgow, Barrowlands

May 02: Newcastle, University

May 03: Nottingham, Rock City

May 05: Birmingham, Institute

May 06: London, Brixton Academy