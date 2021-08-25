Feeder announce new album Torpedo, share riff-heavy title track

Britrock veterans Feeder have shared the riff-heavy title track of their forthcoming eleventh studio album, Torpedo, and announced a spring 2022 UK tour in support of the release.

The single is described by band leader Grant Nicholas, as “a a song about bringing your world back into focus again.”

“After the frustration of not being able to perform live I really wanted to come back with a bang and a classic heavier but melodic Feeder song,” Nicholas says. “All the emotion and frustration just caused a creative wave. Dynamically and musically Torpedo felt like the obvious choice for us to drop first. The chorus has a thread of positivity that brings light to the darker verses.”

Torpedo, the album, the follow-up to the band’s 2019 Top 10-cracking collection Tallulah, will be released on March 18, 2022 via Big Teeth Music. And the band will undertake a UK tour in support of the album from April 23.



“This will be the heaviest Feeder set we’ve played in a while so can’t wait,” says Nicolas. “We may revisit some heavier old school Feeder classics also and touch on some Renegades and All Bright Electric stuff.”

Torpedo, the album, the follow-up to the band’s 2019 Top 10-cracking collection Tallulah, will be released on March 18, 2022 via Big Teeth Music. And the band will undertake a UK tour in support of the album from April 23.



“This will be the heaviest Feeder set we’ve played in a while so can’t wait,” says Nicolas. “We may revisit some heavier old school Feeder classics also and touch on some Renegades and All Bright Electric stuff.”

(Image credit: Feeder)

Grant Nicholas’ band will visit:

APR 23 Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

APR 24 Oxford, Academy

APR 26 Southampton, Guildhall

APR 27 Bristol, Academy

APR 29 Manchester, Academy

APR 30 Glasgow, Barrowlands

MAY 02 Newcastle, University

MAY 03 Nottingham, Rock City

MAY 05 Birmingham, Institute

0MAY 6 London, Brixton Academy