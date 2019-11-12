Watch The Black Crowes play their first show together since 2013

Yesterday it was revealed that The Black Crowes would reunite for a 2020 North American tour.

Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson will play 45-dates across the US and Canada throughout next summer – with the news coming after weeks of speculation that a reunion was imminent.

And last night, the brothers hooked up for their first show together since 2013 when they appeared at New York’s Bowery Ballroom to play their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker in full.

After playing the 10-track record they performed a cover of the Rolling Stones classic It’s Only Rock N’ Roll.

Fan-filmed footage from the evening has now appeared online and can be watched below.

While Chris and Rich have put their differences aside, fans were wondering if the reunion would see the brothers joined by any former members of The Black Crowes – however, that turned out not to be the case.

Instead, the lineup was completed by Earthless guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, bassist Tim Lefebvre, who’s played with artists including David Bowie and Tedeschi Trucks Band, drummer Ojha and keyboardist Joel Robinow.

Asked by Rolling Stone if there had been any talk of inviting past members to rejoin the band, Chris said: "No. That was the first thing Rich and I agree on – we don’t want anyone from the solo groups. We don’t want anyone from the past.”

The Black Crowes’ next gig will be at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

A 5CD box set titled The Broadcast Collection will be released on November 22 through Soundstage. It’ll feature live performances from The Black Crowes that were recorded in Atlantic City, San Jose, Los Angeles and Houston between 1990 and 1993.

The Black Crowes: The Broadcast Collection

The Black Crowes 2020 North American tour

Jun 17: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jun 19: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Jun 20: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 23: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jun 24: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 26: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Jun 27: Atlanta Cellairis Amhitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jun 30: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 01: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 04: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jul 07: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 10: Virginia Beach Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Jul 14: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 15: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 18: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 21: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 22: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 28: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 31: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 01: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 13: Minneapolis Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 16: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 18: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 20: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 23: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 26: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Aug 28: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Aug 30: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 04: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 05: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR

Sep 08: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 09: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 11: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 12: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 18: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA