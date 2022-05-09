Watch Stevie Nicks perform live for the first time in two years at New Orleans Jazz Festival

Stevie Nicks returned to the stage after two years at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival this weekend, and performed a number of solo and Fleetwood Mac hits

Stevie Nicks performs during the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 07, 2022
Stevie Nicks returned to the stage this weekend, on May 7, at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival following a two year hiatus.

The Fleetwood Mac vocalist last performed on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California, prior to the pandemic. Although she had a number of 2021 dates booked, Nicks cancelled all shows due to Covid concerns, noting "While I’m vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious. 

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.”

During her set, Nicks joked that while she was unable to perform, she spent much of her downtime “watching mini-series and wearing comfy pants and teaching my dog to shake hands”.

Opening her set at the festival, the songstress kicked off with Outside the Rain, lifted from her 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna, before heading into the Fleetwood Mac Rumours classic Dreams.

As well as performing numerous songs from her solo catalogue, such as Edge Of Seventeen and Stand Back, Nicks performed a variety of Fleetwood Mac hits including Rhiannon, Gold Dust Woman and Landslide, dedicating the latter to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March. Nicks also covered Tom Petty’s 1989 anthem Free Fallin and Led Zeppelin’s 1971 IV belter Rock and Roll.

Check out the full setlist and fan-filmed footage below:

Stevie Nicks New Orleans Jazz Festival setlist:

1. Outside the Rain
2. Dreams
3. If Anyone Falls
4. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around
5. Enchanted
6. Gypsy
7. Wild Heart
8. Bella Donna
9. Rhiannon
10. Landslide
11. Stand Back
12. Gold Dust Woman
13. Free Fallin
14. Edge of Seventeen
15. New Orleans
16. Rock and Roll

