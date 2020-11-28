Watch Soft Machine live from the Cambridge Jazz Festival tonight

Canterbury legends Soft Machine will have their set at this year's Cambridge Jazz Festival streamed live this evening at 9pm. It will be the band's first live show of 2020. It has also been announced that Nic France will be deputising for drummer John Marshall, who is "recuperating".

"Me ,Travis ,Babbington and Nic France sitting in for John Marshall who is recuperating," says Softs guitarist John Etheridge. "Great to play together again - our first gig this year. Brilliant to be playing - thanks Cambridge!"

The 6th Cambridge International Jazz Festival is going digital this year takes place between 18th – 29th November, presenting live music, workshops, films, tributes and speakers.

You can watch Soft Machine at 9pm here.