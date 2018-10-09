Watch Shvpes go on an eerie BMX adventure in new Afterlife video

Shvpes have released a video for their brand new single Afterlife.

The track has been taken from the UK outfit’s upcoming second album Greater Than, which will launch on November 9 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

The video shows vocalist Griffin Dickinson, bassist Grant Leo Knight, drummer Harry Jennings, guitarist Youssef Ashraf and guitarist and vocalist Ryan Hamilton head out on a BMX adventure while being pursued by an unsettling cop who tries to ensnare them in a dilapidated building in the woods.

Shvpes are about to head out on tour with Hawthorne Heights across the UK and Ireland, with those dates followed by November shows with Bullet For My Valentine and Of Mice & Men. They’ll then close out the year with five headline shows.

Find further details along with the new video below.

Greater Than is now available to pre-order.

Shapes - Greater Than

1. Calloused Hands

2. Undertones

3. Afterlife

4. Someone Else

5. Two Wrongs, No Rights

6. Rain (feat Matthew Kiichi Heafy)

7. War

8. Renegades

9. Hey Brother

10. I’m Stuck

11. Note to Cell

12. Counterfeit

Shvpes 2018 UK and Ireland tour dates

Oct 10: Belfast Foundry, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 11: Dublin The Grand Social, Ireland (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 12: Liverpool Jacana Phase One, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 13: Plymouth Turbulence Festival, UK

Oct 15: Bristol Exchange, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 16: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 17: Leeds The Key Club, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 18: Glasgow Audio, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 19: Sheffield Corporation, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 20: Newcastle Head of Steam, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 21: Manchester Rebellion, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Oct 21: Birmingham The Flapper, UK (with Hawthorne Heights)

Nov 10: London Alexandra Palace, UK (With Bullet For My Valentine)

Nov 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK (With Bullet For My Valentine)

Nov 12: Newcastle Riverside, UK (With Of Mice & Men)

Nov 13: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK (With Of Mice & Men)

Nov 15: Exeter, Cavern, UK (Headline date)

Nov 16: Tunbridge Wells The Forum, UK (Headline date)

Nov 17: Bournemouth Anvil, UK (Headline date)

Nov 19: Swindon Level 3, UK (Headline date)

Nov 20: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK (Headline date)