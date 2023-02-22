Watch Shinedown in video for new single A Symptom Of Being Human

Shinedown have released a video for their new single A Symptom Of Being Human.

The track is taken from the band's seventh studio album Planet Zero, released last year and described as a concept album about social media, cancel culture, and growing toxic intolerance.

Frontman Brent Smith says: "A Symptom Of Being Human is a deep breath in the face of an ever-changing world. Everyone's story is different. As human beings, we are all unique, and that's what makes us individuals.

"We will all experience highs and lows in our lifetime. We will all be put to the test, and the challenges of everyday life. So embrace it, don't run away from it. Live every moment to the fullest, and don't worry…it's all just a symptom of being human."

Last year, Smith spoke to Metal Hammer about 10 Shinedown songs that soundtrack his life, and he chose A Symptom Of Being Human as one of the 10.

He said: “This song is just about being a human being. All the things that we go through in our lives on this planet. It’s also my love letter to our road crew. A lot of people in our crew have been with us for a decade-plus. These are the people that are the first into the venue and the last out.

"They build these cities every single night and a lot of them were with us when we were playing for 200 people. This song’s a thank-you to the men and women that let us do what we do.”

Shinedown kick off their 21-date Revolutions Live US tour on April 3. Support will come from Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New.

Shinedown: The Revolutions Live US Tour 2023

Apr 03: Saginaw The Dow Event Center, MI

Apr 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Apr 07: Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena, CT

Apr 08: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Apr 10: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena, PA

Apr 12: Huntington Mountain Health Arena, WV

Apr 14: Jacksonville Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Apr 15: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Apr 17: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Apr 19: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Apr 21: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Apr 22: Baton Rouge Raising Cane's River Center, LA

Apr 24: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 25: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Apr 27: Ft. Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Apr 29: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Apr 30: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

May 03: Bozeman Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MT

May 06: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

May 07: Everett Angel of the Winds Arena, WA

May 09: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 7–10: Alton Virginia International Raceway: Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA