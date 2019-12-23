Watch Sabaton traverse the Sahara desert in video for Seven Pillars Of Wisdom

Sabaton have released a video for their new single Seven Pillars Of Wisdom.

It’s the latest track to be taken from the band’s most recent album The Great War which arrived earlier this year.

The video was filmed in the heat of the Sahara desert and directed by Mehdi Jouini, with the track taking its inspiration from the adventures of British archaeologist, diplomat and officer T.E Lawrence.

A statement reads: “Thomas Edward Lawrence was sent to Arabia in 1916 as a British liaison to the Arab forces rebelling against the Ottoman Empire with the promise of an independent Arab nation after the war was won. He became known as Lawrence of Arabia.

“In his autobiography The Seven Pillars Of Wisdom, Lawrence detailed his participation in the Arab Revolt including The Battle of Tafilah, The Siege of Medina, The Capture of Damascus, and frequent raids against Ottoman controlled Hejaz railway during World War I among many other battles.

“While Lawrence was fighting the Ottoman’s in the Middle East, Britain and France forged the Sykes–Picot Agreement, a secret treaty to divide the Arabic territory among each other instead of relinquishing it to their Arabic allies as initially promised.

“It is not known when Lawrence became aware of the agreement but he did not agree with the deception and attempted to convince his superiors that an independent Arab nation was in their best interest however he was met with little success.

“Lawrence left Arabia immediately following the end of the War, returned to the United Kingdom, and continued to serve in various government and military positions. He was fatally injured in a motorcycle accident in 1935 at the age of 46.”

Due to the harsh weather conditions during the shoot, technical equipment including cars and generators broke down – and, when Sabaton had wrapped up filming, they were injured in a car crash in Tunisia.