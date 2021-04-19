Watch Rush’s Geddy Lee and his mum in trailer for Dave Grohl’s From Cradle To Stage TV show

Rush vocalist/bassist Geddy Lee and his mother Mary Weinrib are among the musician/mum duos featured in From Cradle To Stage, a new documentary series hosted by Virginia Grohl and her Foo Fighters frontman son David.



The series is based on Virginia Grohl’s 2017 book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.

Other musician-and-mother guests set to appear are Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello and his mum Mary, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his mum Christine Reynolds, R&B superstar Pharrell Williams and Dr. Carolyn Williams, country stars Miranda Lambert (with Bev Lambert), and Brandi Carlile (with Teresa Carlile). The series will begin streaming on Paramount+ from May 6.

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” Dave Grohl posted on Foo Fighters’ social media channels. “Having the opportunity to tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend.”

Having the opportunity to tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. May 6th on @paramountplus.#FromCradleToStage pic.twitter.com/wKt1i7ht00April 18, 2021 See more

In case you might have missed it, Dave Grohl has a second documentary, What Drives Us, airing from April 30, and his first memoir, The Storyteller, coming in October. He also recently teamed up with The Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger for the single Eazy Sleazy.