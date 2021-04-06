Dave Grohl to publish memoir, The Storyteller, in October

Dave Grohl is publishing a memoir to share his stories of a ‘life lived loud’.

The Storyteller, Grohl’s first book, will be published by Simon & Schuster in the UK, and Dey Street Books in the US, on October 5.

The book has its roots in the Foo Fighters’ frontman’s popular Dave’s True Stories instagram account, and according to his publisher, it will be “as much a celebration of music as it is about the moments that have moulded him into the man he is today.”

The Simon & Schuster PR department say: “From hilarious childhood mishaps, touching family moments, leaving home to see the world at eighteen, to spectacular stories about Nirvana, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop, Paul McCartney, playing drums for Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, performing at the White House, and even swing dancing with AC/DC, with all love, laughs, loss and embarrassments along the way, The Storyteller is a fascinating look at a life lived loud.”

“There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do,” says Grohl, “storytelling. Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life. This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being.”

“In March 2020, realising that my day job with the Foo Fighters was going to go on hold, I started an Instagram account and decided to focus all of my creative energy on writing some of my stories down, something I love doing but I’ve never really had the time for. I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing. The response from readers was as soul-filling as any applause in an arena. So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life – incredible, difficult, funny and emotional – and decided it was time to finally put them into words.“

“Now with the amazing people at Simon & Schuster I’m excited and honoured to announce The Storyteller, a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!”

Autumn will also see the publication of a fully-updated tenth anniversary edition of the best-selling Dave Grohl biography, This Is A Call: The Life and Times of Dave Grohl, written by Classic Rock / Metal Hammer contributor Paul Brannigan, via HarperCollins imprint Mudlark.