Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl rail against anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists on sardonic Eazy Sleazy single

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl have combined their considerable forces for a new single, Eazy Sleazy.

The tongue-in-cheek rocker pokes fun at modern existence, reflecting on a world filled with zoom calls, cancelled tours, fake applause at sporting events and cooking lessons.

Jagger's lyrics also takes on the rise of the conspiracy theory, mocking the "do your research" brigade with the lines, "Shooting the vaccine/Bill Gates is in my bloodstream/It's mind control/The Earth is flat and cold it's never warming up/The Arctic's turned to slush/The second coming's late/There's aliens in the deep state."

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism," says Jagger. "Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. Hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy”

“It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me," says Grohl. "It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier... and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”

"I knew Dave and [Foo Fighters] just put out an album so I knew he got that out of the way," Jagger tells Rolling Stone. "I phoned Dave up and said, 'Dave, would you be interested?' He said [puts on American accent], 'Yeah, I’m really bored!' 'You just put an album out.' 'I’m really bored! I want to do it. I want to work!' I said, 'Fine, I’ll send you the song.' It was all done quite quickly. Dave likes it ’cause it rocks hard. I like to rock hard, too, so it feels good in that way."

Yesterday Grohl released a trailer for What Drives Us, his new film exploring what motivates musicians to persevere with their careers when the odds are stacked against them.

Last week Grohl announced the publication of his memoir, which will tell stories of a ‘life lived loud’. The Storyteller will be published by Simon & Schuster in the UK, and Dey Street Books in the US, on October 5.