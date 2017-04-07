Pearl Jam cover Brandi Carlile’s Again Today

Pearl Jam have released a stream of their cover of Brandi Carlile’s Again Today.

It features on upcoming album Cover Stories which is out on May 5. All proceeds from sales will go towards War Child UK – an organisation dedicated to supporting children affected by conflict.

Carlile’s nonprofit Looking Out Foundation launched the Story Campaign last year to raise awareness and funds for War Child UK.

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready says: “It was an honour for Pearl Jam to re-record Brandi Carlile’s Again Today for the Cover Stories album benefiting War Child.

“We are grateful to artists like Brandi for organising meaningful projects like this one to help mitigate some of the pain and suffering experienced by children in war torn countries around the world.

“We have long been supporters of War Child and are huge fans of Brandi as both a musician and a human being.”

CEO of War Child UK Rob Williams adds: “War Child has a strong and enduring story of harnessing the power of music to support children forced to live with the brutality of war.

“This fantastic album will help fund our vital work – from supporting Syrian children to access education, to reintegrating child soldiers in the Central African Republic and working in juvenile justice in Afghanistan.”

Cover Stories features newly recorded versions of all 14 songs from Carlile’s 2007 album The Story. Find a full tracklist below.

Pearl Jam will be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend.

Cover Stories tracklist

Late Morning Lullaby - Shovels & Rope The Story - Dolly Parton Turpentine - Kris Kristofferson My Song - Old Crow Medicine Show Wasted - Jim James Have You Ever - The Avett Brothers Josephine - Anderson East Losing Heart - Secret Sisters Cannonball - Indigo Girls Until I Die - TORRES Downpour - Margo Price Shadow On The Wall - Ruby Amanfu Again Today - Pearl Jam Hiding My Heart - Adele

