Watch the trailer for new Dave Grohl movie What Drives Us

A trailer has been released for the new movie from Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl, What Drives Us. The film explores what motivates musicians to persevere with their careers when the odds are stacked against them.

The film is directed by Grohl, and features recent touring footage from young bands Radkey and Starcrawler, as well as interviews with a series of established musicians reflecting on their own early years.

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” says Dave Grohl. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’”

Appearing in the video are Grohl's bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Pat Smear, as well as Beatles legend Ringo Starr, Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, St. Vincent, Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses, Ben Harper, U2's The Edge, Mike Watt, Ian Mackaye, Exene Cervenka, Tony Kanal, DH Peligro, Charlie Gabriel, Jennifer Finch, Dave Lombardo, Kira Roessler, Pete Stahl, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, and Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

What Drives Us will be available via the Coda Collection in the U.S., and via Amazon Prime Video in other territories, from April 30.

Last week Grohl announced the publication of his memoir, which will tell stories of a ‘life lived loud’. The Storyteller will be published by Simon & Schuster in the UK, and Dey Street Books in the US, on October 5.

