Motorhead: Watch artist create Lemmy mural at The Rainbow

Motorhead have released a video showing artist Jules Muck create a 20ft high mural in tribute to late frontman Lemmy.

The art appears on the wall of the Roxy, which is situated opposite Lemmy’s Lounge at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on West Hollywood’s famous Sunset Strip – the vocalist and bassist’s favourite haunt.

The venue is also home to a life-size bronze sculpture of Lemmy, which was commissioned after fans and friends contributed to a fundraising campaign following Lemmy’s death in December 2015.

Roxy owner Nic Adler and Paul Tollett granted permission for the mural to be painted on the outside wall of their venue, with Motorhead’s management running a competition to find an artist to take on the challenge.

The winner was Los Angeles-based artist Muck – aka Muckrock – who, coincidently, was born in Stoke-on-Trent – the same place as Lemmy. She completed the work earlier this month.

Motorhead manager Todd Singerman tells Bass Player: “This is for the fans. Lemmy would always say, at every show, ‘We are Motorhead, and we play rock’n’roll. Don’t forget us.’ That’s my job now.”

A fan adds: “Everyone came to give praise and respect to Saint Lemmy, and that is a beautiful thing. The Rainbow is now a rock’n’roll church.”

More of Muck’s work can be viewed on her website.

