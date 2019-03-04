Watch Riverside give epic live performance of Wasteland

Riverside have shared a live video for Wasteland – the title track from their seventh studio album.

The record launched in September last year via InsideOut Music, with the live footage released to coincide with the start of the Polish outfit’s European tour.

The shows will get under way in Prague on March 6 and wrap up in Tallinn on April 5.

Riverside say: The Wasteland tour has been our greatest turnout success to date.

“In 2018, we played concerts in many places in Europe. Unfortunately, we couldn't get everywhere we wanted, and so we've decided to continue touring this year and visit the places we haven't been to on this tour.

“If you still haven't seen us in our new incarnation, now is your chance. Please come, as Riverside have never been in such a great shape on stage!”

Following the conclusion of their European run with special guests Lesoir, Riverside will embark on a North American tour before they return to Europe for further shows later in the year.

Find a full list of dates below.

Riverside: Wasteland

Riverside released their first studio album since 2015’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine in September last year - featuring the singles Vale Of Tears and River Down Below.View Deal

Riverside 2019 European tour

Mar 06: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Mar 07: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Mar 09: Budapest A38, Hungary

Mar 10: Bucharest Quantic Club - Soundart Festival, Romania

Mar 12: Sofia City Stage, Bulgaria

Mar 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Mar 14: Ljubljana Kino Šiška, Slovenia

Mar 16: Rome Largo, Italy

Mar 17: Milan Magnolia, Italy

Mar 18: Toulouse Le Rex, France

Mar 19: Cognac Les Abattoirs, France

Mar 21: Bristol SWX, UK

Mar 22: Leeds Stylus, UK

Mar 23: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Mar 24: Birmingham The Mill, UK

Mar 26: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Mar 28: Copenhagen Viften, Denmark

Mar 29: Gothenburg Stenhammarsalen, Sweden

Mar 30: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway

Mar 31: Stockholm Kraken, Sweden

Apr 02: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Apr 03: Jyväskylä Lutakko, Finland

Apr 04: Tampere Olympia, Finland

Apr 05: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Jul 20: Maidstone Ramblin' Man Fair, UK

Jul 24: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Jul 25: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Jul 26: Weert De Bosuil, Netherlands

Jul 27: Breitenbach Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Aug 17: Bonn Classic Rock Night festival, Germany

Riverside 2019 North American tour

May 03: Atlanta City Winery, GA

May 04: Lake Park Kelsey Theater, FL

May 05: Sarasota Opera House - Rosfest, FL

May 06: Carrboro Cat's Cradle, NC

May 07: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 09: Jersey City White Eagle Hall, NJ

May 10: Philadelphia World Cafe Live, PA

May 11: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

May 12: Cambridge The Sinclair, MA

May 14: Quebec City Salle Sylvain Lelièvre, QC

May 15: Montreal Club Soda, QC

May 17: Toronto Mod Club, ON

May 18: Detroit Magic Stick, MI

May 19: Chicago Chop Shop & 1st Ward, IL

May 20: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

May 22: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

May 24: Boulder Theater, CO

May 25: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

May 27: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

May 28: Pomona The Glass House, CA

May 29: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

May 31: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Jun 01: Vancouver The Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Jun 02: Seattle The Crocodile, WA