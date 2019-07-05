Watch Rammstein announce new tour dates with bizarre video slogans

Rammstein have announced extra dates on their 2020 European tour.
The band have added several shows to the previously announced dates, including several in their native Germany.
The news was broken in a video featuring site-specific comedy shout-outs for each city.
“Dear people of Ostend, we bring the fire, you bring the waffles and beer,” said the announcement for Ostend, Belgium.
“Dear people of Nijmegen, it’s time for flame-grilled cheese,” ran the announcement for the Dutch city of Nijmegen
For the Estonian capital of Tallinn, the slogan said: “Dear Tallinners, prepare for a sauna infusion the German way
The slogan for Aarhus in Denmark played on the rivalry with the Danish capital: “Dear residents of the city of Aarhus, Copenhagen is so 2019!”
The shout-out for Hamburg sarcastically played on the rivalry with Rammstein’s native Berlin, reading: “Dear people of Hamburg, you can remain faithful to your pearl next year.”
Rammstein say that UK dates are to be announced soon.
Rammstein 2020 European tour
May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria
May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
May 30: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 03: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium
Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland
Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland
Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
Jun 28: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jul 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark