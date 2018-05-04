Watch Queen Kwong’s new video for Fool’s Gold

Queen Kwong have released a video for their new single Fool’s Gold.

It’s been taken from multi-instrumentalist Carre Callaway’s latest album Love Me To Death which launched last month via Edison Sound.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Get A Witness, Callaway says: “This is a total encapsulation of who I am. If you look at my body of work from when I was really young, there are elements of that in this record.

“It’s all me, but I think I’ve presented it a lot better than I’ve been able to do before. I challenged myself and I think I put together a cohesive record that’s a really true representation of who I am.”

In February, Queen Kwong launched a kaleidoscopic video for the single One Lung, with Callaway now on tour across Europe.