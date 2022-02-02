Watch Psychedelic Porn Crumpets trippy new video for Bubblegum Infinity

Perth’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have announced details of their forthcoming fifth studio album, Night Gnomes, due for release on April 22 via Marathon Artists / What Reality? Records. You can watch the trippy video for lead single Bubblegum Infinity below!

Songwriter Jack McEwan describes the song as: “Our cute little playful member of the Night Gnomes club. I think there's mixed opinions of this song in the group but I'm sticking by it.

"I like its pop sensibility and melancholy notions. It's cheerful and good natured, it's not trying to be something profound, more a statement of life at this time and by calling it Bubblegum Infinity, we're showcasing that lighthearted vulnerability. So go easy on us, metal fans."

Following Psychedelic Porn Crumpets' tradition of matching chaotic visuals to their musical counterparts, the band linked up with filmographer Tay Kaka for a fun day out to bring Bubblegum Infinity to life.

“The video was created by our good friend Tay Kaka," says McEwan, "the idea is exactly as it looks really, having fun at a pop-up theme park. We strapped some go-pros to our noggins and acted like jovial children for the day, which was lucky we didn’t need much practice. One day we’ll be adults but for now we’re scraping the barrel for any glimmers of wondrous adventure we can find.”

The upbeat track is one of 11 brand new songs on Night Gnomes, which is the follow-up to last year's Shyga! The Sunlight Mound. Says McEwan, “The process for this album was a continuation from Shyga! I stepped up a few recording techniques and tried to hone in on the production side of things a little more, gave my mental train a fresh lick of paint and tried to make the album step up in quality from the previous four releases while still holding onto that ‘crumpet’ approach to songwriting. In my mind it feels like a summary of everything we’ve previously released, a nice package for new fans to enjoy but also a nod to the High Visceral days for the older fans.”

He admits, "A lot of the album is about trying to work out what the F#@! is going on, in general life and obviously the period of time we've all found ourselves dormant in for the past two years. I started reading a few quotes from philosophers because, hey! They might know what's going on, but mostly it was a bunch of cleverly worded gibberish that was drenched in self turmoil that thankfully, serendipitously, unbeknownst to me was the thing I found comfort in. That nobody has a clue what life is and we're all winging it as we go! Cheers, William of Ockham.”

Check out the new video below and keep scrolling for their rescheduled UK and European tour dates.

NIGHT GNOMES TRACKLISTING

The Creator

Lava Lamp Pisco

Dread & Butter

Bubblegum Infinity

Sherbert Straws

Night Gnomes

Bob Holiday

Microwave Dave

Acid Dent

In Dream Out

Slinkly Holy Water

(Image credit: press)

Aug 11: Berlin Hole44, Germany

Aug 12: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Aug 13: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg Pandora, Netherlands

Aug 15: Tunbridge Wells The Forum, UK

Aug 17: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Aug 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Aug 21: Cambridge Junction 1, UK

Aug 22: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Aug 23: Glasgow St Lukes, UK

Aug 25: Manchester Band on the Wall, UK

Aug 26: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Aug 27: Bristol Thekla, UK

Aug 29: Southampton The 1865, UK

Aug 30: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Sep 01: London Electric Brixton, UK

Sep 02: Norwich Arts Centre, UK

Sep 03: Manchester Psych Fest, UK

Sep 06: Paris Le Maroquinerie, France

Sep 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Sep 08: Groningen Vera, Netherlands

Sep 09: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Sep 11: Maastricht De Muziekgieterij, Netherlands