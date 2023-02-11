Watch Paco De Lucia's Buana Buana King Kong from Montreux

A new live clip of Spanish flamenco legend Paco De Lucia performing Buana Buana King Kong from 1984 Montreux Jazz festival has been released, which you can watch below.

The clip is taken from the upcoming Paco De Lucía: The Montreux Years which will be released through BMG Records on February 24.

The new live set features De Lucía’s finest live performances from the Montreux Jazz Festival between 1984 to 2012 and is available in multi-format configurations including superior audiophile heavyweight vinyl, MQA quality CD and HD digital.

De Lucia is probably best known to prog fans for his performances with jazz fusion guitar greats John McLaughlin and Al Di Meola on the celebrated 1981 live release Friday Night In San Francisco, and it's subsequent follow-up Saturday Night In San Francisco which was released last year.

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Paco De Lucía: The Montreux Years.

(Image credit: BMG)

Paco De Lucia: Paco De Lucía: The Montreux Years

1. Vámonos (Live -Montreux Jazz Festival 2012)

2. La Barrosa (Live -Montreux Jazz Festival 2006)

3. Solo Quiero (Live -Montreux Jazz Festival 1984)

4. Alta Mar (Live -Montreux Jazz Festival 1984)

5. El Tesorillo (Live -Montreux Jazz Festival 2006)

6. Buana Buana King Kong (Live -Montreux Jazz Festival 1984)

7. Variaciones de Minera (Live -Montreux Jazz Festival 2012)

8. Zyryab (Live -Montreux Jazz Festival 2006)