New John McLaughlin, Al DiMeola and Paco De Lucia live recording surfaces

Saturday Night In San Francisco, recorded the night after the legendary Friday Night... to be released in July

Al Di Meola – John McLaughlin – Paco De Lucia
A brand new live recording featuring jazz fusion guitar greats John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola and the late Paco De Lucia is to be released. You can watch a video trailer below.

Saturday Night In San Francisco was recorded at the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco on December 6, 1980, the night after the now legendary live release Friday Night In San Francisco was recorded. It will be released through earMusic on July 1.

Previously not thought to exist, the new tapes were curated by DiMeola and his team, who listened to hours of the original 16-track live session tapes to create Saturday Night In San Francisco.

"It's exciting because the audience was right there with us, savouring every single note of music," DiMeola exclaims. "And, we were ripping. It was crazy good!"

Saturday Night In San Francisco will be available as a CD deluxe digipak edition, 180g vinyl gatefold edition and as a strictly limited collector’s LP edition on heavyweight crystal-clear vinyl.

