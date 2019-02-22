Watch Overkill in striking video for Welcome To The Garden State

Overkill have released a video for their new single Welcome To The Garden State.

It’s been taken from the band’s new studio album The Wings Of War, which was released today (February 22) via Nuclear Blast.

The video was produced by Videohammer Studios and directed by Tommy Jones – and Overkill frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth says he’s delighted at the final result.

He says: “Not before in our video history have we presented something so artistically-seedy.

“This is due to the brilliant yet twisted vision of the editing room genius, behind the camera magic and damn tenacity of Mr Tommy Jones – a good standing card-carrying Jersey Boy, who did the band and the state proud.

“We had verbalised the story line to Tommy, who fully got it and we all created something to be proud of.

“So when you visit the Garden State, see or hear something that is different for you and you think, ’Hmmmm, that's not the way we do it at home.' Remember this, you're not at home anymore... are you?”

Overkill will head out on tour across the UK and Europe in March, where they’ll be joined by Destruction, Flotsam And Jetsam and Meshiaak.

Overkill, Destruction, Flotsam and Jetsam and Meshiaak - Killfest 2019 tour dates

Mar 08: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Mar 09: Bergamo Palosco Arcadia, Italy

Mar 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 14: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 16: Osnabrück Hyde Park, Germany

Mar 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 20: Paris Trabendo, France

Mar 21: London O2 Academy, UK

Mar 22: Hammerfest, UK (Overkill only)

Mar 23: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

Mar 24: Glasgow SWG3, UK