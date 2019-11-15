Watch Nightwish perform Slaying The Dreamer live

Nightwish have released a video showcasing their track Slaying The Dreamer.

It’s the latest track to be taken from the band’s Decades: Live In Buenos Aires – which will be out on December 6 through Nuclear Blast.

The performance was captured at the Argentinian city’s Estadio Malvinas on September 30, 2018, and the package will be released on 2CD Digipak, 3LP, Blu-ray Digibook and BluRay/2CD.

Speaking about the Decades tour, Keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen said: “I didn’t just want to pick out the most successful Nightwish songs for this tour. Instead, I asked myself which songs I would play to somebody who had never heard of our band.

“At some point during the preparation process, I realised that I was smiling all the time. I remembered the curious, innocent boy writing all of these songs.”

Nightwish will head out on tour across Europe in late 2020 with special guests Turmion Kätilöt. The band are expected to release their new studio album in 2020 which will be their first since 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

Nightwish: Decades: Live In Buenos Aires

Nightwish will release this new live package in December. Filmed on their Decades tour in Argentina in 2018, it features a host of classic tracks from the band's back catalogue.View Deal

Nightwish: Decades: Live In Buenos Aires

1. Swanheart

2. End Of All Hope

3. Wish I Had An Angel

4. 10th Man Down

5. Come Cover Me

6. Gethsemane

7. Élan

8. Sacrament Of Wilderness

9. Deep Silent Complete

10. Dead Boy’s Poem

11. Elvenjig

12. Elvenpath

13. I Want My Tears Back

14. Amaranth

15. The Carpenter

16. The Kinslayer

17. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean

18. Nemo

19. Slaying The Dreamer

20. The Greatest Show On Earth

21. Ghost Love Score

Nightwish 2020 European tour dates

Nov 16: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Nov 20: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 21: Dusseldorf ISS Dome, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 25: Paris ArcorHotels Arena, France

Nov 26: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 28: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 03: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy

Dec 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 09: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Dec 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Dec 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK