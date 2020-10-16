Watch Nick Cave perform the hauntingly beautiful Euthanasia in London

Back in June, Nick Cave performed a special solo show in the West Hall of London’s Alexandra Palace, which was filmed by cinematographer Robbie Ryan (Marriage Story, American Honey) and broadcast as a livestream event on July 23, under the title Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace.

An extended cut of the event will now be screen globally in cinemas on November 5, and Cave has previewed the screenings with the release of a new video featuring the previously unreleased Euthanasia, written during the sessions for his 2016 album Skeleton Tree, and first heard during the online streaming event.

Tickets to watch the Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace are now on sale.

A document of the event will be available on vinyl, CD and streaming services worldwide from November 20.

The Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace tracklisting is as follows:

1. Spinning Song

2. Idiot Prayer

3. Sad Waters

4. Brompton Oratory

5. Palaces Of Montezuma

6. Girl In Amber

7. Man In The Moon

8. Nobody’s Baby Now

9. (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?

10. Waiting For You

11. The Mercy Seat

12. Euthanasia

13. Jubilee Street

14. Far From Me

15. He Wants You

16. Higgs Boson Blues

17. Stranger Than Kindness

18. Into My Arms

19. The Ship Song

20. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

21. Black Hair

22. Galleon Ship