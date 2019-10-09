Watch new trailer for Slayer’s The Repentless Killogy

Slayer have shared a trailer for the cinema release of their new film The Repentless Killogy.

The motion picture is the result of a collaboration between Trafalgar Releasing, Nuclear Blast Records and Prime Zero Productions.

It brings together the band’s performance from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 5, 2017, with a short film starring Jason Trost, Danny Trejo, Richard Speight, Derek Mears, Jorma Taccone, Jessica Pimentel, Tyler Mane, Bill Moseley and Caroline Williams.

The movie will be released on Blu-ray and digital formats on November 8, while the soundtrack from the show will also be available the same day on 2CD, 2LP and streaming platforms.

And, two days before its home release on November 6, The Repentless Killogy will be screened in 1500 cinemas around the world for one night only.

Described as a tale of “revenge, murder, bloodshed and retribution,” The Repentless Killogy was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who conceived and directed Slayer’s videos for You Against You, Repentless and Pride In Prejudice.

Check out the brand new trailer below.

Slayer will play at this weekend’s Big Exit Festival before their last-ever run of shows, which will culminate in two performances at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30.

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

1. Delusions Of Saviour

2. Repentless

3. The Antichrist

4. Disciple

5. Postmortem

6. Hate Worldwide

7. War Ensemble

8. When The Stillness Comes

9. You Against You

10. Mandatory Suicide

11. Hallowed Point

12. Dead Skin Mask

13. Born Of Fire

14. Cast The First Stone

15. Bloodline

16. Seasons In The Abyss

17. Hell Awaits

18. South Of Heaven

19. Raining Blood

20. Chemical Warfare

21. Angel Of Death