Watch new footage from the Dio hologram tour

Dio Disciples have shared a two-minute video clip showing the hologram of Ronnie James Dio from their show in Bochum, Germany, last night.

It was the first night of the Dio Returns tour, which has the backing of Dio’s widow Wendy.

She previously told Rolling Stone: “Ronnie was always wanting to experiment with new stage ideas and was a big Disney fan. With this said, I am sure he is giving us his blessing with this hologram project.

“It gives the fans that saw Ronnie perform an opportunity to see him again and new fans that never got to see him a chance to see him for the first time.

“We hope everyone will enjoy the show that we have all worked so hard to put together.”

The tour will continues later tonight in Cologne, with further dates scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.

Shows that were initially announced for Finland, Sweden and Norway are being rescheduled for a larger run through Scandinavia in 2018. Find a list of the confirmed shows below.

Dec 07: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 13: Barcelona Bikini Barcelona, Spain

Dec 14: Zaragoza Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain

Dec 15: Santander Escenario Santander, Spain

Dec 17: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Dec 19: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Dec 20: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Dec 21: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Ronnie James Dio hologram debuts at Wacken