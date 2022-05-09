Watch Mothica's film noir video for dark, dazzling new single Last Cigarette

Alt-pop singer-songwriter Mothica channels classic Hollywood cinema on her striking video for Last Cigarette

Alt-pop singer-songwriter Mothica has shared the video for her new single, Last Cigarette.

The new track follows the previously-released singles Sensitive and Casualty, which alongside Last Cigarette, will feature on her upcoming record, Nocturnal.

Nocturnal is scheduled for release some time in June via Heavy Heart Records.

Last Cigarette features accompanying vocals from Antiguan-German singer-songwriter Au/Ra.

In the video, which draws inspiration from classic Hollywood film noir cinema, Mothica stars as a shady detective who is set on hunting down a villain named Moth Man.

"I wrote Last Cigarette about someone I met who reminded me of myself in a toxic way," explains Mothica.

"We shared a lot of pessimistic tendencies, and it reminded me of trying to quit cigarettes, something that we all know is bad for you, but there's still this allure to be caught in a negative cycle."

Mothica will be heading off on the road this summer across the US with Coheed And Cambria and Dance Gavin Dance. The trek will start from July 12 in Miami, FL and come to an end on August 17 in Troutdale, OR.

Watch the video for Last Cigarette below:

